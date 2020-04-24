New Delhi: The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday asserted that India’s recovery rate has improved to 20.57 per cent and a total of 4,748 people have been cured of the deadly virus across the country. Speaking at a daily briefing, Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary in the ministry informed that in the last 28 days, 15 districts have had no new case. Also Read - Coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Adityanath to Rehabilitate Migrants Stuck Amid Lockdown

“Till date, there are 80 districts in the country that have reported no new cases in last 14 days”, he told reporters. Also Read - Coronavirus: 'Plasma Therapy Tried on 4 Patients,' Says Kejriwal; Calls Their Result 'Encouraging'

However, India witnessed 1,752 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, which took the total tally to 23,452, with a death toll of 723. Of the total 23,452, 17,915 COVID-19 cases are active while at least 4,813 people have been cured and discharged so far.

1752 new #COVID19 cases & 37 deaths reported in the last 24 hours. Total number of cases rises to 23,452, including 17915 active cases, 4813 cured & 724 deaths: Union Health Ministry pic.twitter.com/nX6m1yRjY9 — ANI (@ANI) April 24, 2020

Agarwal said that the chain of transmission is being broken by the collective efforts of people and administration. “We should see that the green zone districts maintain the status of no new cases and also, new districts get added into this category,” he added.

Meanwhile, Dr VK Paul, Niti Aayog member and Chairman of Empowered Group 1 stated that lockdown has been effective in slowing the doubling rate of COVID-19 infection and saving lives. He called the Narendra Modi-led government’s lockdown decision ‘timely’ as the number of total coronavirus which is around 23,000 today could have been 73,000 if the restrictions were not imposed on time.

On the other hand, C K Mishra, the chairman of Empowered Group Two, said that one crucial weapon India employed during the 30-day lockdown period is ‘RT-PCR’ test, which helped in ‘ascertainment if one has contracted the disease or not.

As on March 23, nearly 15,000 tests were done across the country and by April 22 more than 5 lakh tests were conducted, which is about “33 times in 30 days”, Mishra said, adding, “But we are conscious of the fact that this is not enough and we have to continuously ramp up testing in the country and we will do that.”

“During the 30 days of lockdown, we have been able to cut transmission, minimize spread and increase the doubling days of COVID-19. We have been able to consistently ramp up our testing and utilise our time preparing for the future in case the virus spreads further,” he claimed further.