New Delhi: India’s total coronavirus cases reached 1,00,31,223 on Sunday after 26,624 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in the last 24 hours. The total numbers of recovered and active cases in the country are 95,80,402 and 3,05,344 respectively. Meanwhile, the country’s death toll stands at 1,45,477. As per the data released by the Union health ministry 120,499 cases and 1,781 deaths were reported this week (between Monday and Saturday) only. Also Read - Avoid Second Dose if You Suffered Severe Reactions: US Health Body Issues Guidelines on Coronavirus Vaccination

Of the total active cases in the country, Kerala and Maharashtra together account for 40 per cent of the active count, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW) data showed. “33 States and UTs have less than 20,000 active cases. Kerala and Maharashtra together account for 40 per cent of total COVID-19 active cases,” the Ministry of Health tweeted. Also Read - Act of Kindness During COVID-19: ZEE TV & McDonald's Join Hands to Help People in Need

Other states with a high number of active coronavirus cases in West Bengal (19,065), Uttar Pradesh (17,955), and Chhattisgarh (17,488). Also Read - New Strain of Virus Spreads More Quickly, Confirms UK; Christmas Celebrations Cancelled in London Amid Spike in Cases

A total of 16,11,98,195 samples tested for COVID-19 up to December 19. Of these, 11,07,681 samples were tested yesterday, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Important developments so far:

As India’s COVID-19 caseload surpassed the one crore-mark, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday alleged that the unplanned lockdown did not manage to “win the battle in 21 days as the prime minister claimed”, but “destroyed” millions of lives in the country.

The Railways has lost around 700 frontline workers, among the 30,000 infected with COVID-19 in the last nine months, said reports. Most of those who lost their lives were working amid the general public to facilitate the running of trains during the pandemic.

Healthcare experts have said that there may not be a second peak of COVID-19 in the country, and even if it occurs, it is unlikely to be as strong as the first one.

Noted virologist Dr Shahid Jameel said India’s curve for daily cases is on a downward slope since a peak in mid-September.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan expressed the need for an expeditious vaccination drive to cover all the target populations estimated to be around 30 crores