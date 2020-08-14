New Delhi: The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Friday said that a record total of 8,48,728 coronavirus tests were conducted across the country in the last 24 hours. Also Read - Coronavirus India Update: Tally Crosses 19-lakh Mark With 52509 Infections Within 24 Hours, Recovery Rate Rises to Over 67%

These tests, it added, had taken the cumulative COVID-19 tests across the country to 2,76,94,416. Also Read - Coronavirus India Update: Over 47,000 Fresh Cases Take India's Tally Close to 15 Lakh-Mark; Deaths at 33,425

Also in the last 24 hours, India registered 64,553 new cases of coronavirus, in the process, seeing its COVID-19 tally cross the 24 lakh mark to reach 24,61,191. This includes 17,51,556 recovered cases and 6,61,595 active cases. This means that at present, the recovery rate in the country is at a healthy 71.16%.

The death toll, meanwhile, crossed the 48,000 mark, with 1,007 deaths in the last 24 hours. With 48,040 deaths thus far, the country’s fatality rate is currently at 1.95%.

India continues to be the third worst-hit country in the world after the United States and Brazil respectively.