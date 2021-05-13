New Delhi: India on Thursday logged 3,62,727 new COVID-19 cases and 4,120 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total tally and toll to 2,37,03,665 and 2,58,317 respectively. Further, 3,52,181 people were discharged from the hospital in the last 24 hours. This the fourth day in a row that the country reported its daily case count below the 4-lakh mark. The active COVID-19 cases in the country stand at 37,10,525. A total of 17,72,14,256 people have been vaccinated against Coronavirus so far. Also Read - Coronavirus LIVE: First Oxygen Express For Tamil Nadu On Its Way From West Bengal

Here are state-wise COVID figures:

S. No.Name of State / UTActive CasesCured/Discharged/MigratedDeaths
TotalChange since yesterdayCumulativeChange since yesterdayCumulativeChange since yesterday
1Andaman and Nicobar Islands21415 617526 81
2Andhra Pradesh1973702268 113802819095 898889 
3Arunachal Pradesh2094170 18691108 69
4Assam423171706 2658603880 190971 
5Bihar996242476 51930612265 350374 
6Chandigarh852897 43506859 59914 
7Chhattisgarh122798962 7493189035 11094153 
8Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu106043 8086172 4
9Delhi827251084 125895114071 20310300 
10Goa3279145 929742840 187470 
11Gujarat1274834349 57839715264 8731102 
12Haryana1070581939 53960914264 6075165 
13Himachal Pradesh389542722 1047142189 206866 
14Jammu and Kashmir51542841 1749533603 291265 
15Jharkhand504674066 2466088331 418297 
16Karnataka5922024730 144062134752 20368516 
17Kerala4331438834 157173834600 605395 
18Ladakh154795 14102147 158
19Lakshadweep102028 3171191 11
20Madhya Pradesh1099281438 58359510324 667984 
21Maharashtra54850712840 460019658805 78007816 
22Manipur5272291 31238358 52617 
23Meghalaya338184 17354314 250
24Mizoram203323 6120118 23
25Nagaland3297216 13428113 165
26Odisha897362418 4736808547 223217 
27Puducherry15562733 604241247 104527 
28Punjab799633107 3764654971 11111193 
29Rajasthan2091103380 59039012840 6158164 
30Sikkim2866127 734394 183
31Tamil Nadu17273510554 127965819508 16471293 
32Telangana591331003 4497445695 283431 
33Tripura3684351 34946127 424
34Uttarakhand77082582 1834787058 4123109 
35Uttar Pradesh2066159442 134025127139 16369326 
36West Bengal1286841011 91170519231 12728135 
Total37105256426 19734823352181 2583174120 

Top developments from this big  story:

  1. To meet vaccination requirements in India, the production of Covaxin will soon begin in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr. The Centre has approved the manufacture of Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin at Bulandshar plant of Bharat Immunologicals and Biologicals Corporation Limited (BIBCOL).
  2. Serum Institute and Bharat Biotech have submitted to the Centre their production plan for the next four months, informing they can ramp it up to 10 crore and 7.8 crore doses respectively by August, official sources said on Wednesday.
  3. The Allahabad High Court has directed the Uttar Pradesh government to constitute a three-member Pandemic Public Grievance Committee (PPGC) in every district to look into the grievances of the public in Covid treatment in the state.
  4. Owing to the short supply of Covid vaccines, Karnataka on Wednesday decided to ‘temporarily suspend’ vaccination drive for those aged between 18 to 44 years.