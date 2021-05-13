New Delhi: India on Thursday logged 3,62,727 new COVID-19 cases and 4,120 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total tally and toll to 2,37,03,665 and 2,58,317 respectively. Further, 3,52,181 people were discharged from the hospital in the last 24 hours. This the fourth day in a row that the country reported its daily case count below the 4-lakh mark. The active COVID-19 cases in the country stand at 37,10,525. A total of 17,72,14,256 people have been vaccinated against Coronavirus so far. Also Read - Coronavirus LIVE: First Oxygen Express For Tamil Nadu On Its Way From West Bengal
Here are state-wise COVID figures:
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated
|Deaths
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|214
|15
|6175
|26
|81
|3
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|197370
|2268
|1138028
|19095
|8988
|89
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|2094
|170
|18691
|108
|69
|1
|4
|Assam
|42317
|1706
|265860
|3880
|1909
|71
|5
|Bihar
|99624
|2476
|519306
|12265
|3503
|74
|6
|Chandigarh
|8528
|97
|43506
|859
|599
|14
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|122798
|962
|749318
|9035
|11094
|153
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|1060
|43
|8086
|172
|4
|9
|Delhi
|82725
|1084
|1258951
|14071
|20310
|300
|10
|Goa
|32791
|45
|92974
|2840
|1874
|70
|11
|Gujarat
|127483
|4349
|578397
|15264
|8731
|102
|12
|Haryana
|107058
|1939
|539609
|14264
|6075
|165
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|38954
|2722
|104714
|2189
|2068
|66
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|51542
|841
|174953
|3603
|2912
|65
|15
|Jharkhand
|50467
|4066
|246608
|8331
|4182
|97
|16
|Karnataka
|592202
|4730
|1440621
|34752
|20368
|516
|17
|Kerala
|433143
|8834
|1571738
|34600
|6053
|95
|18
|Ladakh
|1547
|95
|14102
|147
|158
|1
|19
|Lakshadweep
|1020
|28
|3171
|191
|11
|1
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|109928
|1438
|583595
|10324
|6679
|84
|21
|Maharashtra
|548507
|12840
|4600196
|58805
|78007
|816
|22
|Manipur
|5272
|291
|31238
|358
|526
|17
|23
|Meghalaya
|3381
|84
|17354
|314
|250
|8
|24
|Mizoram
|2033
|23
|6120
|118
|23
|25
|Nagaland
|3297
|216
|13428
|113
|165
|9
|26
|Odisha
|89736
|2418
|473680
|8547
|2232
|17
|27
|Puducherry
|15562
|733
|60424
|1247
|1045
|27
|28
|Punjab
|79963
|3107
|376465
|4971
|11111
|193
|29
|Rajasthan
|209110
|3380
|590390
|12840
|6158
|164
|30
|Sikkim
|2866
|127
|7343
|94
|183
|6
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|172735
|10554
|1279658
|19508
|16471
|293
|32
|Telangana
|59133
|1003
|449744
|5695
|2834
|31
|33
|Tripura
|3684
|351
|34946
|127
|424
|2
|34
|Uttarakhand
|77082
|582
|183478
|7058
|4123
|109
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|206615
|9442
|1340251
|27139
|16369
|326
|36
|West Bengal
|128684
|1011
|911705
|19231
|12728
|135
|Total
|3710525
|6426
|19734823
|352181
|258317
|4120
Top developments from this big story:
- To meet vaccination requirements in India, the production of Covaxin will soon begin in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr. The Centre has approved the manufacture of Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin at Bulandshar plant of Bharat Immunologicals and Biologicals Corporation Limited (BIBCOL).
- Serum Institute and Bharat Biotech have submitted to the Centre their production plan for the next four months, informing they can ramp it up to 10 crore and 7.8 crore doses respectively by August, official sources said on Wednesday.
- The Allahabad High Court has directed the Uttar Pradesh government to constitute a three-member Pandemic Public Grievance Committee (PPGC) in every district to look into the grievances of the public in Covid treatment in the state.
- Owing to the short supply of Covid vaccines, Karnataka on Wednesday decided to ‘temporarily suspend’ vaccination drive for those aged between 18 to 44 years.