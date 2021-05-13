New Delhi: India on Thursday logged 3,62,727 new COVID-19 cases and 4,120 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total tally and toll to 2,37,03,665 and 2,58,317 respectively. Further, 3,52,181 people were discharged from the hospital in the last 24 hours. This the fourth day in a row that the country reported its daily case count below the 4-lakh mark. The active COVID-19 cases in the country stand at 37,10,525. A total of 17,72,14,256 people have been vaccinated against Coronavirus so far. Also Read - Coronavirus LIVE: First Oxygen Express For Tamil Nadu On Its Way From West Bengal

Here are state-wise COVID figures:

Top developments from this big story: