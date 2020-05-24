New Delhi: A day after the Sikkim government decided to reopen schools from June 15, the first confirmed case was reported as a 25-year-old student who returned from Delhi tested positive. Until this case, Sikkim had no positive COVID-19 case. Also Read - Uttar Pradesh News: Mobile Phones Banned in COVID Hospitals

The sample of the student was sent to the North Bengal Medical College and Hospital in Siliguri for testing. The report came back positive, Health Department Director General-cum-Secretary Pempa Tshering Bhutia said.

The student, who hails from Rabangla in South Sikkim district, is undergoing treatment at the Sir Thutob Namgyal Memorial (STNM) Hospital. The student was in Delhi to prepare for competitive examinations. He travelled on a private bus from New Delhi to Siliguri last week and then took an SNT bus to Melli Check post on May 19.

He was lodged at one of the designated quarantine centres in the South district, the official added. He showed coronavirus-like symptoms of fever and chill on May 21 and was immediately shifted to the STNM Hospital.

Sikkim, Lakshadweep, Nagaland, Daman and Diu were the only four India states/UT with no positive cases so far. Now the number comes down to 3.

Among these four states/UT, Nagaland reported its first case in April, who was referred to Guwahati Medical College Hospital. Goa became corona-free for a brief period only before domestic travel was started and the state imported cases. Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Dadra and Nagar Haveli have one case each.

(With PTI Inputs)