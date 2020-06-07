New Delhi: With the number of cases rising astronomically in India, it has been found that the maximum numbers are coming from the metro cities. India’s top four metropolitan clusters — Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai — account for nearly half of the nationwide COVID-19 tally, which saw a record surge of almost 10,000 on Saturday. These four have a similar share in the death toll, which is fast approaching the 7,000-mark. Also Read - Coronavirus: With 1,458 New Cases, Tamil Nadu Second State After Maharashtra to Breach 30,000-Mark

Apart from the metro cities, there are Ahmedabad, Indore, Pune, which along with the four metro cities account for 60 per cent of overall confirmed cases and more than 80 per cent of the deaths across India, as per the latest data disclosed by various states and union territories.

India on Saturday overtook Italy and Spain on Saturday to become the fifth worst-hit country in the world by Coronavirus. The total cases in the country now stand at 2,45,670, according to the Johns Hopkins University data.

However, India has also seen close to 1.15 COVID-19 patients having recovered, which is also among the 10 highest in the world.

An analysis of the numbers announced by various states and UTs showed that the total number of confirmed cases across the four main metropolitan regions of Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai has risen to close to 1.14 lakh — accounting for nearly 48 per cent of the nationwide tally. Their collective count of fatalities has also neared 3,150, which is more than 46 per cent of the nationwide death count.

The numbers would get much higher if the areas from adjoining districts get added to the tallies of these top metro cities. In the case of Delhi, some of the areas of the so-called national capital region fall in neighbouring states of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

While Mumbai is the worst-hit city in the country, Delhi and Chennai have also been hit hard. Other major urban clusters affected by the deadly virus outbreak include Ahmedabad in Gujarat, Pune in Maharashtra and Indore in Madhya Pradesh. Kolkata has relatively lower numbers, but cases have been rising there in the recent past.

Together, these seven major urban clusters have reported close to 1.4 lakh confirmed cases and at least 5,665 deaths — accounting for 59 per cent of the nationwide tally of positive cases and the death toll, respectively.

Maharashtra, the worst-hit state, reported 120 deaths, including 58 in Mumbai, on Saturday, taking the state’s overall number of fatalities to 2,969. The number of confirmed coronavirus cases spiked by 2,739 in the state to 82,968, according to the state’s health bulletin.

Of the 120 deaths recorded on Saturday, 90 were from the MMR (Mumbai Metropolitan Region) area, including 58 in Mumbai, it said.

Of the total, as many as 62,615 cases have been reported from Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) which includes 47,354 cases in Mumbai city alone. The region has reported 1,993 fatalities, including 1,577 from Mumbai city alone.

In the state, Pune city has reported 8,049 cases and 372 fatalities so far, while the figures for the entire Pune district are even higher.

Gujarat reported 498 new coronavirus positive cases and 29 deaths, including 26 in Ahmedabad district, taking the total case count to 19,617 and fatalities to 1,219, the state health department said.

Ahmedabad reported 289 new cases, followed by 92 in Surat, another badly hit urban cluster.

While the total cases in Ahmedabad rose to 13,968, the number of cases in Surat went up to 2,033 and 1,258 in Vadodara. Ahmedabad city has so far reported deaths of 994 coronavirus patients, followed by 25 in Surat and 23 in Vadodara.

In Tamil Nadu, 19 more people died while 1,498 new cases were detected. The state’s overall tally rose to 30,152, while its death toll has mounted to 251. Chennai, the worst-hit district in the state, saw its tally rising by 1,146 to 20,993, while its death toll also rose to 197.

West Bengal reported 17 more COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the toll to 311 while the state also registered its highest single-day spike in cases with 435 new patients, pushing the virus count to 7,738, a health department bulletin said on Saturday.

Kolkata now as 2,684 cases, while it has reported 195 COVID-19 deaths so far and 52 more people have lost their lives due to comorbidities, a term generally used for other serious medical complications along with the novel coronavirus infection.

In Madhya Pradesh, the number of COVID-19 cases in Indore district grew to 3,722 after 35 more people tested coronavirus positive in last 24 hours. The virus also claimed four more lives in the last four days, taking the death toll in the district to 153.

(With PTI Inputs)