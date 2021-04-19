Coronavirus in India: With the country reporting over 2 lakh cases daily for the past few days, India’s Covid situation is turning grimmer by the day. The rising coronavirus cases have put huge pressure on the country’s health infrastructure with several states including worst-hit Delhi and Maharashtra flagging the issue of oxygen shortage. “With a surge in COVID cases, Pune-based hospital runs short of oxygen. Oxygen consumption is 9 tons per day now. In the 1st wave, it was 6 tons. There’s a shortage of supply. Remdesivir supply is also short for some days,” ANI quoted Executive Director of Noble Hospital as saying. Meanwhile, the government has decided to restrict oxygen supply to nine industries and expedite the installation of 162 PSA plants in health facilities across the country, while the Railways announced special trains to transport the life-saver. In a communication to all states, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla said the central government-constituted Empowered Group-II has recommended to prohibit the supply of oxygen for industrial purposes by manufacturers and suppliers from April 22 till further orders, with exceptions of nine specified industries. Stay tuned to this live blog for all the latest updates. Also Read - Delhi Lockdown News: Chandni Chowk, Other Markets Under Self-imposed Lockdown From Today Due to Corona Surge