New Delhi: In the last 24 hours, India recorded 6,566 new COVID-19 cases and 194 deaths, the ministry of health and family welfare said on Thursday morning. The total number of cases in the country now stands at 1,58,333 including 86,110 active cases, 6,7692 cured/discharged/migrated and 4531 deaths.

Here are the top developments:

1. West Bengal began domestic flight operations on Thursday, three days after the services began across the country. On Thursday, 10 flights will take off from Kolkata and an equal number of flights will arrive. Also Read - Cricket Australia Writes Letter Requesting to Host T20 World Cup in 2021: Reports

2. Haryana government has imposed a fine of Rs 200 for spitting.

3. Delhi Metro Railway Corporation is likely to impose a fine of Rs 1,000 on spitting — once the services resume in June.

4. All shops, except malls, are to reopen in Hyderabad from today.

5. Lockdown 4.0 will come to an end by the end of this week. PM Narendra Modi is likely to announce an extension — lockdown 5.0 — on his monthly radio programme Mann ki Baat.

6. The pending board examinations will be held first. After that, schools will be opened.

7. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is blaming Shramik Specials for the increased number of Covid-19 cases in West Bengal. The Railways are running the trains on their whims and fancies, the chief minister said.

8. As Delhi-Noida-Gurgaon-Ghaziabad borders continue to be sealed, traffic snarls choke the NCR region from the morning.

9. China has reported two new confirmed coronavirus cases, both from abroad and 23 asymptomatic ones, majority of them from COVID-19 epicentre Wuhan, health officials said on Thursday.

10. The death toll from the novel coronavirus in the US has crossed one lakh, the highest for any country in the world, as the COVID-19 pandemic wreaks havoc across the globe by upending life and disrupting economic activity.

The wave of deaths, one-third of which has come from the world’s financial capital of New York and neighbouring New Jersey and Connecticut, has had a devastating impact on American economy which has now gone into recession with an unprecedented over 35 million losing their jobs in the last three months.