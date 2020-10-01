New Delhi: India on Thursday registered a spike of 86,821 fresh Coronavirus cases, with the total tally crossing the 63-lakh mark. Further, a total of 1,181 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. Also Read - Setback For Trump Ahead of US Presidential Polls: Moderna Says Its Vaccine Won't be be Ready Before Elections

"Total case tally stands at 63,12,585 including 9,40,705 active cases, 52,73,202 cured/discharged/migrated & 98,678 deaths," the Health Ministry said in a statement.

More details will be added to the story.