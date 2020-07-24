New Delhi: ‘India has one of the lowest cases and deaths per million population’, Claimed Union health Minister Harsh Vardhan, soon after the country recorded the highest single day spike of almost 50,000 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the total tally to 12,87,945. The death toll, on the other hand, mounted to 30,601 with 740 new fatalities reported in a span of 24 hours. Also Read - By-elections to Assembly, Parliamentary Constituencies to be Held, Schedule Soon: ECI

Addressing a digital press briefing, the Health Minister said that India's recovery rate stands stood at 63.45 per cent with as many as 8,17,209 cured, which is almost twice the number of active patients at 4,40,135.

"We have performed over 15 million RTPCR tests so far, and are now performing more than 0.35 million tests per day with a projected quantum of performing 1 million tests per day", said Harsh Vardhan, adding that India's mortality is at 2.3% at present.

India has so far reported 1.25 million cases and more than 30,000 deaths due to #COVID19. India has one of the lowest cases and deaths per million population. Our recovery rate stands at 63.45% whereas our mortality is at 2.3%: Dr Harsh Vardhan, Union Health Minister. pic.twitter.com/qO0nL4JiKT — ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2020

The highest spike in cases was reported from Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat. With 3,47,502 cases and 12,854 fatalities, Mahrashtra remained the worst-hit Indian state. According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 1,54,28,170 samples have been tested up to July 23 with 3,52,801 samples being tested on Thursday.