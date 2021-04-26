New Delhi: India continues to report more than 3 lakh coronavirus cases for the fifth straight day in a row. The country recorded a total of 354,531 coronavirus cases and 2,806 deaths in the last 24 hours, a new single-day high since the pandemic began last year, the health ministry’s data showed on Monday. With the fresh rise, the active cases in India surpassed the 28 lakh mark. The death toll from the deadly infection stands at 195,116. India registered over 2,000 deaths for the sixth consecutive day with the highest spike in single-day deaths. On Sunday, India reported 2,767 fatalities, on Saturday 2,624, on Friday 2,263, while on Thursday 2,104 deaths and 2,023 deaths were reported on Wednesday. Also Read - 'Just as India Sent Assistance to US...', Biden, Harris Assure Support in Fight Against COVID-19

Meanwhile, the United States said that it will provide all the raw material required to scale up the production of the Covishield vaccine immediately. A White House statement said that National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan spoke with his Indian counterpart, Ajit Doval, and expressed “deep sympathy for the people of India following the recent spike in Covid-19 cases”, and affirmed America’s solidarity with India. Also Read - Muslim Youths Perform Last Rites of Hindu Woman After Her Family Refuses to Touch Her Due to Covid Fear

“Just as India sent assistance to the United States as our hospitals were strained early in the pandemic, the United States is determined to help India in its time of need. To this end, the United States is working around the clock to deploy available resources and supplies”, it added. Also Read - Maldives, Germany, Italy, And Bangladesh Ban Travelers From India Amid Rising Coronavirus Cases

Coronavirus in India: Here are the latest updates

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan has clarified the issue of vaccines after concerns were raised from various quarters including Congress. Harsh Vardhan said, as per the new policy, even after the launch of the third phase of vaccination starting May 1, the Government of India will continue giving vaccine doses from its 50 per cent quota to the states and UTs for free.

Delhi recorded 22,933 cases and 350 COVID-19 deaths with a positivity rate of 30.21 per cent on Sunday. To bring the situation under control, the Kejriwal-led government has decided to extend the ongoing lockdown for another week.

A few hospitals in Delhi struggled to arrange a continuous supply of oxygen. However, the situation was better at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital with the officials saying it is the first time in three days that all patients are getting the life-saving gas at “normal pressure”. Several hospitals including Pentamed, Jaipur Golden and Gandhi Hospital, took to social media to send out SOS messages about dwindling stocks.

Four patients died in a private hospital on Rewari allegedly due to a shortage of medical oxygen following which the district administration launched an investigation to ascertain the reason behind the deaths.

Maharashtra’s Covid-19 deaths rose to a staggering new high of 832 with the state tally zooming past the 64,000 mark. Yesterday, the state recorded 66,191 new infections, a marginal drop against Saturday’s 67,160, taking its tally to 42,95,027.

The Mumbai situation continued to improve with a further drop in new infections from 5,867 on Saturday to 5,498, taking the tally to 672,644.

“Heartbroken by the current situation in India. I’m grateful the US govt is mobilizing to help. Microsoft will continue to use its voice, resources, and tech to aid relief efforts & support the purchase of critical oxygen concentration devices”, said Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella.

Devastated to see the worsening Covid crisis in India. Google & Googlers are providing Rs 135 Crores in funding to GiveIndia, UNICEF for medical supplies, org supporting high-risk communities, and grants to help spread critical information, said Google CEO Sundar Pichai.

