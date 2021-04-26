New Delhi: India continues to report more than 3 lakh coronavirus cases for the fifth straight day in a row. The country recorded a total of 354,531 coronavirus cases and 2,806 deaths in the last 24 hours, a new single-day high since the pandemic began last year, the health ministry’s data showed on Monday.  With the fresh rise, the active cases in India surpassed the 28 lakh mark. The death toll from the deadly infection stands at 195,116. India registered over 2,000 deaths for the sixth consecutive day with the highest spike in single-day deaths. On Sunday, India reported 2,767 fatalities, on Saturday 2,624, on Friday 2,263, while on Thursday 2,104 deaths and 2,023 deaths were reported on Wednesday. Also Read - 'Just as India Sent Assistance to US...', Biden, Harris Assure Support in Fight Against COVID-19

Meanwhile, the United States said that it will provide all the raw material required to scale up the production of the Covishield vaccine immediately. A White House statement said that National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan spoke with his Indian counterpart, Ajit Doval, and expressed “deep sympathy for the people of India following the recent spike in Covid-19 cases”, and affirmed America’s solidarity with India. Also Read - Muslim Youths Perform Last Rites of Hindu Woman After Her Family Refuses to Touch Her Due to Covid Fear

“Just as India sent assistance to the United States as our hospitals were strained early in the pandemic, the United States is determined to help India in its time of need. To this end, the United States is working around the clock to deploy available resources and supplies”, it added. Also Read - Maldives, Germany, Italy, And Bangladesh Ban Travelers From India Amid Rising Coronavirus Cases

Coronavirus in India: Here are the latest updates

  • Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan has clarified the issue of vaccines after concerns were raised from various quarters including Congress.  Harsh Vardhan said, as per the new policy, even after the launch of the third phase of vaccination starting May 1, the Government of India will continue giving vaccine doses from its 50 per cent quota to the states and UTs for free.
  •  Delhi recorded 22,933 cases and 350 COVID-19 deaths with a positivity rate of 30.21 per cent on Sunday. To bring the situation under control, the Kejriwal-led government has decided to extend the ongoing lockdown for another week.
  • A few hospitals in Delhi struggled to arrange a continuous supply of oxygen. However, the situation was better at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital with the officials saying it is the first time in three days that all patients are getting the life-saving gas at “normal pressure”. Several hospitals including Pentamed, Jaipur Golden and Gandhi Hospital, took to social media to send out SOS messages about dwindling stocks.
  • Four patients died in a private hospital on Rewari allegedly due to a shortage of medical oxygen following which the district administration launched an investigation to ascertain the reason behind the deaths.
  • Maharashtra’s Covid-19 deaths rose to a staggering new high of 832 with the state tally zooming past the 64,000 mark.  Yesterday, the state recorded 66,191 new infections, a marginal drop against Saturday’s 67,160, taking its tally to 42,95,027.
  • The Mumbai situation continued to improve with a further drop in new infections from 5,867 on Saturday to 5,498, taking the tally to 672,644.
  • “Heartbroken by the current situation in India. I’m grateful the US govt is mobilizing to help. Microsoft will continue to use its voice, resources, and tech to aid relief efforts & support the purchase of critical oxygen concentration devices”, said Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella.
  • Devastated to see the worsening Covid crisis in India. Google & Googlers are providing Rs 135 Crores in funding to GiveIndia, UNICEF for medical supplies, org supporting high-risk communities, and grants to help spread critical information, said Google CEO Sundar Pichai.

COVID-19: Statewise Status

S. No.Name of State / UTActive CasesCured/Discharged/MigratedDeaths
TotalChange since yesterdayCumulativeChange since yesterdayCumulativeChange since yesterday
1Andaman and Nicobar Islands132546757 66 
2Andhra Pradesh897328261 9361434304 768569 
3Arunachal Pradesh58131 1696828 58
4Assam168171272 219516558 120014 
5Bihar871555194 3142867533 215568 
6Chandigarh5236334 33021413 435
7Chhattisgarh123835872 52121711595 7310199 
8Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu199995 4577106 4 
9Delhi945921512 91887521071 14248350 
10Goa136891611 62771658 101724 
11Gujarat1150067412 3746996727 6328157 
12Haryana742484864 3463046057 376764 
13Himachal Pradesh13577166 725881165 133632 
14Jammu and Kashmir195581494 139050866 214721 
15Jharkhand481052513 1516513287 1991103 
16Karnataka26218127679 10625946982 14426143 
17Kerala21922120317 11813248122 511030 
18Ladakh202755 1119263 138
19Lakshadweep1178134 94730 1 
20Madhya Pradesh915482185 40262311324 513392 
21Maharashtra7002073909 353006061450 64760832 
22Manipur805100 2923138 385
23Meghalaya1388144 1444662 160
24Mizoram72614 467113 
25Nagaland679121 1240656 98
26Odisha425382645 3629313464 1988
27Puducherry7288521 45243476 74811 
28Punjab481541589 2825045315 843276 
29Rajasthan1367029086 3741346649 360174 
30Sikkim934136 623411 138
31Tamil Nadu1051804512 96325111065 1355782 
32Telengana655972668 3341443840 204243 
33Tripura76336 3347062 394 
34Uttarakhand358642534 1137911790 214644 
35Uttar Pradesh2976169472 77784425633 11165206 
36West Bengal888007425 6442098407 1094157 
Total#2813658130907 14304382219272 1951232812