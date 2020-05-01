New Delhi: Even as migrant labourers, stuck in different parts of the country due to the lockdown, prepare to leave for their native states after the Centre, on Wednesday, gave permission for interstate movement of migrants, the Karnataka government on Friday urged migrant workers in the state to stay back, as it prepares to resume economic activities in the state. Also Read - Amid COVID-19 lockdown, First 'One-Off Special' Train Ferries Stranded Migrants From Telangana to Jharkhand | Watch

In a statement, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said, "The Karnataka government intends to resume economic activities soon and has held meeting with representatives of associations of commerce and industries in this regard."

The government has appealed to the employers to protect the interests of their workers and pay their salaries, the statement further said.

“Therefore, it is a sincere request to all the migrant workers to stay back in Karnataka and co-operate with us to resume the economic activities once we receive directions from the union government,” the statement conclued.

Karnataka, notably, intends to start economic activites in the state, except in containment zones, from May 4, a day after the second phase of the nationwide lockdown is scheduled to end. Of the 130 districts identified as ‘red zones’ across the country, three are in Karnataka: Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural and Mysuru.

In fact, all seven metros-Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Ahmedabad-have been identified as ‘red zones.’

Overall, a total of 733 districts have been categorised as ‘red’, ‘orange’ and ‘green’ zones. Of these, while 284 are in ‘orange zone,’ 319 are in ‘green zone.’

With eight new cases today, Karnataka’s COVID-19 tally stands at 565, including 21 casualties and 229 patients who have been cured.