New Delhi: Amid a surge in Karnataka's coronavirus cases, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Friday announced that he was going into self isolation after some of the staff members at his home office 'Krishna' tested positive for the infection.

"Since some of the staff members at my home office Krishna have tested positive, I have decided to work from my official residence 'Cauvery' for the next few days. I will provide all necessary guidance through videoconferencing. There's no need to panic as I'm healthy", he announced on Friday.

As per a report in Bangalore Mirror, at least 10 staff members at his home office, including his spare driver and pilot staff, have tested positive for COVID-19. Also, as per the report, the CM’s secretariat staff at state legislature Vidhana Soudha, too, has contracted the virus.

Notably, Yediyurappa is the third Chief Minister to have had a brush with coronavirus in recent days. Last week, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was tested after he attended an event which was also attended by a BJP leader who, it later turned out, had coronavirus. The Chief Minister, though, returned negative result.

Similarly, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren went into self-isolation earlier this week after one of his cabinet ministers tested positive.

On Friday, both Karnataka and its capital Bengaluru witnessed their highest spike in coronavirus cases. With 2,313 new cases on the day, Karnataka went past the 33,000 case-mark, and is currently at 33,418, including 543 deaths of which 57 took place in last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru, which has reported the bulk of state’s cases, registered 1,447 new cases, which took its overall tally to 15,329.