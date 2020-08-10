New Delhi: Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, who had announced last Sunday that he had tested positive for coronavirus, was on Monday discharged from Bengaluru’s Manipal Hospitals, where he was undergoing treatment since testing positive for the infection. Also Read - COVID-19: From Amit Shah to Yediyurappa, Top Leaders Who Caught The Virus

“Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa was today discharged from Manipal Hospitals in Bengaluru after he recovered from COVID-19”, the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said in a tweet today. Also Read - Under Treatment For COVID, Yediyurappa Says Will Get Back to Work After Recovery; Hospital Says CM Doing Fine

However, former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who is also battling coronavirus, and also admitted at Manipal Hospitals, is still undergoing treatment and responding to it.

On Sunday, state Health Minister B Sriramulu announced that he, too, was COVID-19 positive.

All these developments come at a time Karnataka has overtaken Delhi to become the fourth worst-hit state in the country after Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh respectively. It has reported a total of 1,78,087 cases of COVID-19 thus far.

This includes 93,908 recovered cases, 80,973 active cases and 3,198 deaths.