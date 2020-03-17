New Delhi: Days after a 76-yr-old man died of coronavirus in Kalaburagi district of Karnataka, the doctor who treated him, has tested positive for COVID-19. Following the development, the doctor along with his family has been kept in quarantine at his home. He will be sent to isolation ward today. Also Read - Roger Federer Starts Tennis-at-home Challenge With Pro Tips; Nominates Virat Kohli, Cristiano Ronaldo, Bear Grylls For Solo Drill Video

Notably, the 76-year-old man, who died on March 10, was the country's first victim of the deadly disease. He returned from Saudi Arabia on February 29 and was under treatment at Kalaburagi and Hyderabad for the infection.

Besides, a young woman, with travel history to the UK (United Kingdom) has also tested positive for the deadly virus, state Health Minister B. Sriramulu said on Tuesday. "We have 2 more COVID-19 cases in Karnataka, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 10 in the state," said Sriramulu in a tweet.

Meanwhile, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in India rose to 125 on Tuesday. Of the total 125, Maharashtra has highest number of cases, followed by Kerala.

S. No. Name of State / UT Total Confirmed cases (Indian National) Total Confirmed cases ( Foreign National ) Cured/

Discharged Death 1 Andhra Pradesh 1 0 0 0 2 Delhi 7 0 2 1 3 Haryana 0 14 0 0 4 Karnataka 8 0 0 1 5 Kerala 22 2 3 0 6 Maharashtra 36 3 0 0 7 Odisha 1 0 0 0 8 Punjab 1 0 0 0 9 Rajasthan 2 2 3 0 10 Tamil Nadu 1 0 0 0 11 Telengana 4 0 1 0 12 Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir 3 0 0 0 13 Union Territory of Ladakh 4 0 0 0 14 Uttar Pradesh 12 1 4 0 15 Uttarakhand 1 0 0 0 Total number of confirmed cases in India 103 22 13 2

On the other hand, the total number of deaths due to coronavirus across the world crossed the 7,000 mark. According to worldometers.info, the total number of deaths across the globe were recorded at 7,071, out of 179,814 total cases.