New Delhi: Karnataka Health Minister and BJP leader B Sriramulu, who recently courted controversy when he attended a religious procession in which social distancing norms were violated, was at it yet again, as he attended a wedding ceremony without wearing a face mask. Also Read - Coronavirus in Karnataka: Health Minister Sriramulu Attends Procession, Social Distancing Norms Flouted | Watch

At the ceremony, in fact, a number of people, including the bride and the groom, were seen without face masks. The wedding ceremony, which took place at Hagaribommanahalli in Davanagere earlier today, was of Congress veteran and former minister Parameshwar Naik’s son.

Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu was seen without face mask at the wedding ceremony of former minister Parameshwar Naik's son at Hagaribommanahalli in Davanagere earlier today. pic.twitter.com/beo79Sersy — ANI (@ANI) June 15, 2020

Also, more than 50 guests attended the ceremony, going against the government’s rule that not more than 50 people will be allowed at wedding ceremonies.

Notably, Karnataka, which has recorded relatively less number of coronavirus cases, has made wearing of face masks compulsorily in Bengaluru, the state capital, which has the state’s most dense population. The Union Health Ministry’s guidelines, however, recommend wearing of face masks at all public places.

The southern state has thus far recorded 7,000 cases of coronavirus, 176 of which were reported on Sunday. This includes a death toll of 86, including five deaths from Sunday.