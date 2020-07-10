New Delhi: With the number of positive coronavirus cases in the state rising, the Karnataka government has announced that private medical establishments registered under Karnataka Private Medical Establishments (KPME) Act will be allowed to establish and manage COVID care centres for COVID positive patients in collaboration with hotels/staying facilities. Also Read - Karnataka Coronavirus Cases Today: Days After CM BSY's Denial, Minister Confirms Community Transmission of COVID-19 in State

"Separate registration/permission for such hotels not required but arrangement shall be duly informed to concerned district health and family welfare/Chief Health Officer-BBMP officer via a letter/e-mail. It'll be joint responsibility of private medical establishment and hotel", the government said in a statement.

The private medical centres have been directed to ensure the following:

(1.) Guidelines issued by the Karnataka government regarding establishing and managing COVID care centres, from time to time, are strictly followed;

(2.) Ambulance services are available 24X7 to shift patients whenever necessary;

(3.) Category-wise package rates are displayed and communicated to the patient in advance and there is no scope for conflict in this regard. The maximum ceiling limit for charges (per day) is: Rs 3,000 for economy/budget hotel, Rs 10,000 for three-star hotel and Rs 12,000 for five-star hotel;

(4.) A three-tier approach is followed: the hotel staff shall not come in contact with the patient; food delivery personnel and others shall serve patients in their rooms under supervision care; medical and health staff shall monitor condition of patient thrice daily and be available 24X7;

(5.) District Surveillance Officer is informed daily about the number of persons admitted, discharged, referred and their health status.

On Thursday, both Karnataka and state capital Bengaluru registered their respective highest single-day spike in new coronavirus cases. While Karnataka saw its overall COVID-19 tally reach 31,105 with 2,228 new cases, Bengaluru’s tally spiked to 13,882 with 606 new cases.