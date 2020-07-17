New Delhi: After rapid surge in cases, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday admitted that community transmission of the coronavirus has started in some of the areas of state capital Thiruvananthapuram. While speaking to reporters, Vijayan asserted that in areas like Poonthura and Pulluvila, community transmission can be witnessed. Also Read - Amitabh Bachchan Pens Thankful Note For His Well Wishers From Hospital, ‘We Express Our Bountiful Gracious Gratitude to You All’

He informed that the state today recorded 791 new positive cases and 1 death. 133 people, on the other hand, were cured of the disease. Thiruvananthapuram continued to see a spike in COVID-19 cases with over 300 cases being reported on Today, followed by Ernakulam district and Kollam and Malappuram.

So far, 2,68,128 samples have been tested and results of 7,797 samples are awaited, the chief minister had said yesterday.

Earlier in the day, India recorded its highest spike of 34,956 COVID-19 cases and 687 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the tally to 10,03,832 cases with a death toll of 25,602 fatalities.

Maharashtra remained the worst-hit state, with 2,84,281 cases and 11,194 casualties followed by Tamil Nadu with total 1,56,369 cases, including 2,236 deaths.