New Delhi: As the second positive case of coronavirus was confirmed in Kerala, it has been found out that the second student got infected by the first student as they came in contact. “We have to isolate people. People coming from China should take precautions. I have assured Kerala health minister of all possible support,” Union minister Harsh Vardhan said on Sunday.

The first case was reported on Thursday when the medical student who was studying in Wuhan visited the doctor with the complaints of throat infection. She was quarantined.

So far, a total of 654 people have been rescued from China’s coronavirus-hit Wuhan.

Some students were stopped from boarding the Air India flight due to high fever. Six Indians could not board the first flight as they were stopped by the Chinese immigration officials. They would have to undergo tests to determine whether they have coronavirus symptoms.

The Union Health Ministry had also asked people who have a travel history to China since January 1 to report at the nearest health facility if they experienced any symptoms such as fever, cough or breathing trouble. External affairs minister S Jaishankar on Sunday said the government will take care of its people. “I can say with great pride that under this government, we have developed a system by which we can look after any Indian in trouble — anywhere in the world. We are there for them.”