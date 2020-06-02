New Delhi: Kerala may have started online classes from Monday due to educational institutes being closed because of the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown, but, in a tragic development, a class 9 student from the state’s Malappuram district committed suicide allegedly because she couldn’t attend online classes as her family didn’t have a TV or smartphone. Also Read - Kerala Allows Inter-district Bus Service in Restricted Manner, Decision to Open Temples on June 8

The 14-year-old, a resident of Valanchery town in Malappuram district, died after setting herself ablaze. She had been missing since Monday afternoon and her body was later recovered from an isolated plot near her house. Reportedly, a suicide note, too, has been found from her room. Also Read - Sonu Sood Airlifts 170 Girls Working as Labourers at a Factory in Kerala, Sends Them to Odisha

Speaking to media, U Abdul Kareem, SP of Malappuram said, “The family is not financially sound. We are probing the matter further.” Also Read - Kerala: Kochi Startup Develops Decontamination Device to Check COVID-19 Spread

Kerala: A class 9 student allegedly commits suicide in Malapuram, police says she was unable to attend online classes and was worried about managing studies. U Abdul Kareem, SP Mallapuram says, "The family is not financially sound and we are probing further". pic.twitter.com/ZszHbGcwUA — ANI (@ANI) June 2, 2020

The state government has, meanwhile, ordered a probe of the circumstances that led to her death. The inquiry will be conducted by the District Education Officer.

Notably, schools and colleges across the country have been shut since March 25, when the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown first came into effect. After four continuous phases of lockdown till May 31, the country on Monday entered ‘Unlock’, which, as the name suggests, is India’s exit from the lockdown in three phases.

Decision on reopening schools and colleges will be taken in phase 2, in July, on suggestions and feedback of states and union territories.

Kerala, which reported the country’s first three cases of coronavirus, currently has an overall COVID-19 count of more than 1300, including at least ten deaths,