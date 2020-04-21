New Delhi: After a staffer of the Rashtrapati Bhavan tested positive for coronavirus, reports have emerged that now, a Lok Sabha staffer, too, has tested positive for the infection. If confirmed, this will be the first case of COVID-19 among the 3,000-strong staff in the Lower House of the Parliament. Also Read - COVID-19 Positive Case Found in Rashtrapati Bhavan, Nearly 100 People Quarantined

According to reports, the infected staffer, said to be a housekeeper, had been at home since the Budget session was adjourned sine die on March 23. Earlier this month, say reports, he fell ill and underwent check-up and tests, and was discharged the same day.

Later, however, he developed symptoms of coronavirus and got himself tested for the highly contagious infection. On Monday, his test report came positive.

Following the development, around 10 of his family members, including his wife, four children and four grand children, too, were tested for coronavirus. Their test result, however, is still awaited. Local civic authorities then quarantined his home in central Delhi.

The development comes at a time number of cases in Delhi have crossed the 2,000 mark, with its current COVID-19 tally being 2,003, including 45 casualties.

Last month, there was a major coronavirus scare in the Parliament after BJP MP Dushyant Singh attended a party in Lucknow which was also attended by coronavirus positive singer Kanika Kapoor. Days after attending the party, he also attended the Budget session, forcing several MPs, who came in contact with him to go into quarantine.

Dushyant Singh, and his mother and former Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje, who, too, attended the said party, both later tested negative for COVID-19.