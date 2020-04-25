New Delhi: Six people who went for haircut in Madhya Pradesh’s Bargaon village tested positive for coronavirus. If reports are to be believed, the barber at the salon used the same cloth for all the six customers. The police have sealed the entire village following the incident. Also Read - 'This is Not The Time': Nitin Gadkari Not in Favour of UP CM's Plan to Bring Back Migrant Workers

Chief medical and health officer of Khargone, Dr Divyesh Verma informed that a man (who resides in the village) used to work at a hotel in Indore. On April 5, he returned to the village and got a haircut. Later, he tested positive for the deadly COVID-19. Also Read - Amid COVID-19 Lockdown, This is How Companies Will Resume Operations in Gurugram

Following this, the samples of 12 more men who went to the same salon on the same day sent for testing. Of the total 12, the results of six men came positive. However, the barber has tested negative for COVID-19. Also Read - Social Distancing Goes For a Toss at BJP MLA's Meeting With ASHA Workers | Watch

Notably, Coronavirus figures in Madhya Pradesh climbed to 1,945 today after 103 more people tested positive for the virus. Seven deaths were also reported since Friday evening, taking the COVID-19 death toll in the state to 99.

Meanwhile, the nationwide tally of coronavirus positive patients crossed 26,000 with fresh cases getting detected in Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh and the national capital among other places, but the government said the daily growth rate has dipped to 6 per cent.