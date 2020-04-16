New Delhi: At least 165 new coronavirus cases were found in Maharashtra on Thursday, taking the total number of such cases in the state to 3,081, a health official said. Out of the new cases, 107 were reported from Mumbai city and 19 from Pune, he said. Besides, 11 new cases were reported from Nagpur, 13 from Thane, four each from Pimpri-Chinchwad (Pune) and Malegaon (Nashik), two each from Navi Mumbai and Vasai-Virar (Palghar), and one each from Ahmednagar, Chandrapur and Panvel (Raigad), he said. Also Read - COVID-19: Hrithik Roshan Pledges to Donate Rs 25 lakhs to Cine and TV Artistes' Association (CINTAA)

Why is Dharavi a concern? Also Read - 'Despite Economic Slowdown, India Has Done Great Work,' IMF All Praises Over COVID-19 Policy Response

The number of coronavirus cases in Dharavi reached 71 after 11 more people tested positive for the disease in the slum area of Mumbai on Thursday, a civic official said. Of the 11 new cases, four were reported from Mukund Nagar, two each from Social Nagar and Rajiv Nagar, and one each from Sai Raj Nagar, Transit camp and Ramji Chawl localities of Dharavi, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said. Also Read - COVID-19: Lockdown Not a Solution But Don't Want to Indulge in Tu Tu Main Main, Says Rahul Gandhi

Out of the total 71 cases, 18 have so far been reported from Mukund Nagar area of Dharavi, eight from Social Nagar and seven from Muslim Nagar localities, he said. So far, eight patients from Dharavi have died.

Dharavi is one of the largest slum areas in Asia. Nearly 15 lakh people live in shanties located in this highly congested area.

Meanwhile, in Madhya Pradesh, eight people, including six coronavirus patients and two suspects, escaped from an isolation facility set up at a hotel in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore city, police said on Thursday. Three of the COVID-19 patients were later traced and hospitalised.

“Eight people, in the age group of 40 to 60 years, escaped from the isolation centre set up in a hotel in Rajendra Nagar area on Wednesday by scaling its rear end boundary wall. Police were on guard in front of the hotel,” City Superintendent of Police Puneet Gehlot told PTI.

(With PTI Inputs)