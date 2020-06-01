New Delhi: At this time of corona crisis, the state of Maharashtra on Monday recorded 2,361 new COVID-19 cases and 76 more deaths in the past 24 hours, taking the overall case count in the state to 70,013 and the number of fatalities to 2,362. Also Read - Cyclone Nisarga: Home Minister Shah Reviews Situation; NDRF Deploys 9 Teams in Maharashtra

The Health Department said that out of 76 deaths, 40 are from worst-affected Mumbai. The department also stated that a total of 779 patients were discharged from hospitals in the day, taking the tally of the recovered cases to 30,108 so far. Also Read - As Maharashtra Cancels Final-Year University Exams, Students Express Their Joy & Relief Through Hilarious Memes

The number of active cases in the state now stands at 37,543, the department said, adding that a total of 4,71,473 samples have been tested so far. Also Read - Unlock 1 Maharashtra: Shootings of Films And TV Shows Begin; Radhe, Gangubai Kathiawadi And Maidaan to go on Floors

“Of the 76 deaths, 60 fatalities were reported from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) including 40 from Mumbai,” the health department said.

According to another update, Mumbai now accounts for 41,099 COVID-19 cases of the total 70,013 cases in the state with 1,319 deaths. The MMR accounts for 53,259 coronavirus cases and 1,609 deaths, it stated.

The total number of cases in Pune, another COVID-19 hotspot, now stands at 7,020 with 316 deaths while Aurangabad city has reported 1,504 cases and 67 fatalities, it said. The case count for Solapur city stood at 880 and fatalities at 67.

Malegaon in Nashik district has so far reported 761 cases and 58 deaths, it said. The tally of cases in Nagpur city is 557 with 11 deaths, and 559 cases with 23 fatalities in Akola city.

The number of containment zones in Maharashtra now stands at 3,294. The COVID 19 tally in Maharashtra: total cases 70,013, recoveries 30,108, deaths 2,362, active cases 37,543 and people tested 4,71,473.