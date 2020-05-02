New Delhi: In a fresh development in the Palghar lynching case, one of the 106 men accused in the case has tested positive for coronavirus. The man, who is reported to be 55-years-old, is believed to have picked up the infection while being locked up in a single cell, along with 20 other accused, in Wada police station. Also Read - 'Control Anger,' RSS Chief Reacts to Palghar Lynching; On Jamaat, he Urges People Not to Alienate Community

He will now be shifted to a prisoner ward at Mumbai's JJ Hospital from an isolation ward of Palghar rural hospital, where he was first admitted. 46 others, who came in contact with him, including other accused in the lock-up, have been placed in quarantine.

Notably, on the night of April 16, two sadhus, aged 70 and 35, were lynched by a 400-strong mob in Palghar. The mob had gathered at the spot after rumours of gangs of thieves and organ harvesters roaming the area at night did the rounds.

It stopped the van in which the sadhus were travelling and attacked the three occupants, including the sadhus. The third, the 30-year-old van driver, too, was lynched by the mob.

A day later, the police detained 110 accused, including nine juveniles. On April 30, five more persons were arrested.

The case is currently being probed by the state Crime Investigation Department (CID) on orders of CM Uddhav Thackeray.

Maharashtra’s current COVID-19 tally stands at 12,296, including 521 casualties. It is the worst coronavirus-affected state in the country.