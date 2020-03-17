New Delhi: In what appears to have become the epicentre of the deadly coronavirus in India, Maharashtra on Tuesday reported the country’s third death due to the viral disease. In view of the recent developments, all government offices in the state have been closed for one week. Also Read - Roger Federer Starts Tennis-at-home Challenge With Pro Tips; Nominates Virat Kohli, Cristiano Ronaldo, Bear Grylls For Solo Drill Video

Notably, at least 39 positive cases have been reported in Maharashtra, the highest in the country, with one death of a 63-year-old man with a recent history of travel to Dubai.

Restaurant and Bars Closed

The Pune Restaurant and Hoteliers Association has decided to ‘voluntarily’ shut down restaurants and bars till March 20 to contain the spread of COVID-19.

“It is decided that all restaurants and bars will be voluntarily closed for next three days till 20 March to avoid the spread of Coronavirus,” the council stated.

State-wide shutdown

Taking stock of the situation, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray may take the crucial decision to suspend the local train services, Mumbai’s lifeline, for a few days as a measure towards ‘social distancing’.

Schools and colleges have already been closed till March 31 and officials have been asked to place sanitisers and soaps in public toilets as part of measures to tackle the coronavirus threat.

A number of temples and shrines have also been closed in view of the epidemic. After, closing doors on Siddhivinayak Temple in Maharashtra’s Prabhadevi on Monday, the Shirdi Sai Baba Temple in Ahmednagar has also been shut today until further orders.

Other famous historic sites such as Bibi-ka-Maqbara, Aurangabad Caves, Daulatabad (Devgiri) Fort, which attract robust tourist footfalls, including foreign nationals, have been put under lock-down.

Stamped quarantine

The Maharashtra government also decided that all people who are undergoing home quarantine due to suspected exposure to the deadly infection will be stamped on their left hand. This will help in identifying them easily in case they are seen mingling with the general public.