New Delhi: On a day Maharashtra's overall COVID-19 count crossed the 30,000-mark, the Centre on Saturday sent for deployment to the state, nine companies of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF).

Of these, while four companies are of the Rapid Action Force (RAF), three are from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and two from the Central Reserved Police Force (CRPF).

Of these, while CISF and CRPF companies are from among a total of ten CAPF units withdrawn from Jammu and Kashmir by the Union Home Ministry on Saturday, the four RAF units have been released from the Mumbai-based unit of the force, which is a specialised counter-riots unit of the CRPF.

Notably, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, in his address to the state earlier this month, while rubbishing reports that the Army will be deployed in Mumbai, had, however, said that if need be, he would ask for deployment of central troops in the state.

Then, in the Prime Minister-Chief Ministers’ meeting that took place on Monday, he had requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to deploy central troops in Maharashtra. Later in the week, state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had said that the it had requested the Centre for 20 companies of the CAPF.

The request for deployment of central troops was made with a view to give rest to the ‘overworked’ state police, several of whose personnel got infected with coronavirus-with many even succumbing to it-and also considering the festival of Eid, which will be celebrated later this week.