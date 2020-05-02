New Delhi: A day after it registered a record 1,008 coronavirus cases in a single day, the number of fresh cases in Maharashtra witnessed a sharp slide on Saturday, with the state registering 790 new cases, taking its overall COVID-19 tally to 12,296. Also Read - Coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh: 7 Labourers, Who Returned From Maharashtra, Test Positive

The state also witnessed 36 casualties today, taking its death toll due to the virus to 521. Also, 121 patients were discharged today, taking the total number of patients in the state, who have recovered, to 2,000.

Maharashtra, notably, has the maximum coronavirus cases in the country.

The COVID-19 tally in Mumbai alone, notably, spiked to 8,172, including a death toll of 322, with 547 new cases and 27 fatalities taking place in the state capital today. With 137 patients discharged today, the number of such patients in the city reached 1,704.

547 new #COVID19 cases & 27 deaths have been reported in Mumbai today, taking the total number of cases to 8172 & deaths to 322. 137 patients discharged today after recovery; total 1704 patients discharged till today: Public Health Department, Mumbai. #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/r71m4eUDMn — ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2020

The city, which is also the country’s financial capital, is the worst affected city in the country due to COVID-19.

Meanwhile, Asia’s largest slum, Dharavi, which is one of the COVID-19 hotspots in the city, 89 cases today, taking the slum’s tally to 496, including 18 deaths.

Also, earlier today, three constables posted at the personal residence of CM Uddhav Thackeray tested positive for the infection.

Overall, India’s current COVID-19 tally stands at 37,776, with a sharpest single-day spike of 2,411.