New Delhi: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray on Friday conveyed his condolences over the Aurangabad tragedy, urging the migrant workers in the state to not get 'restless,' also clarifying that the army will not be deployed in Mumbai.

Addressing the state today, the Chief Minister said, "Today's accident in Aurangabad was painful. I appeal to the migrant labourers that they should not get restless. We are in touch with various states. Keep your patience for a few more days. Maharashtra govt is with you."

Notably, 15 migrants, in a group of 20, died earlier today after being run over by a goods train in Aurangabad. They were on their way to Madhya Pradesh, and had decided to sleep on tracks assuming that trains won’t be running due to the ongoing nationwide lockdown.

On recent calls in some quarters that the army be deployed in Mumbai due to COVID-19 situation worsening in the city, the Shiv Sena chief said, “There has been a rumour for the past 2-3 days that army will be deployed in Mumbai. There is no need for army deployment here.Whatever I’ve done till today I’ve done by informing citizens. You all should be disciplined and that will be enough. No need to call army here.”

He further said that the police force was under ‘tremendous pressure’, further saying that if needed, he would request the government to send central troops, so that the police could be given some rest.

“But that will not mean that the army has been called. It will be done only if needed,” he further clarified.

Giving the state’s positive coronavirus count thus far, he said that there were around 18,000 confirmed cases, calling it a ‘huge number’ and adding that 3,250 patients had been treated and discharged thus far.

With a huge spike 3,390 in the last 24 hours, India’s current COVID-19 count stands at 56,342, including 1,886 deaths.