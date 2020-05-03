New Delhi: Liquor shops are all set to re-open in Maharashtra, after the state government on Sunday gave permission for standalone shops, including liquor shops, to open even in red zones, except in containment zones. Also Read - Liquor Jugaad: Alcohol From Hand Sanitizer, Bottles Hidden Under Cucumber

In its order, the state government further said that while five non-essential shops can be opened in each lane, there is no restriction on the number for essential shops.

Notably, on Friday, when the Centre announced the extension of the lockdown for a further two weeks, till May 17, it had also announced certain relaxations, including opening of shops, in orange and green zones. However, a day later, among its many clarification on the relaxations, the central government also gave permission for opening liquor shops in all three zones, except in containment zones.

The Centre’s permission to open liquor shops, notably, came after requests from various states in this regard. A number of states have announced opening of liquor shops after getting the nod.

The relaxations will come into effect from Monday, which will be the first day of ‘lockdown 3.0.’

With nearly 13,000 cases and over 500 casualties, Maharashtra is the worst COVID-19 affected state in the country.