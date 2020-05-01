New Delhi: Maharashtra on Friday recorded a stunning spike of 1,008 coronavirus positive cases, taking the state’s overall COVID-19 tally to 11,506. 26 fresh deaths were also recorded in the state, taking its death toll to 485. Also Read - Coronavirus in Punjab: 173 Sikh Pilgrims Test Positive on Return From Maharashtra, Pose Serious Threat For Govt

Also, thus far, a total of 1,879 patients have been cured in Maharashtra, which is the worst-hit COVID-19 state in the country.

On Thursday, the state had recorded a spike of 583, which had taken its tally to 10,498, making it the first state to cross the 10,000-mark.

Mumbai, the state capital and the country’s financial capital, witnessed a spike of 751, taking its tally to 7,625, including 295 casualties. It is the worst-affected city in the country.

The massive spike come on a day the nationwide lockdown was extended for a second time, till May 17. The country’s current tally stands at 35,365, including 1,152 casualties.

Of the total 733 ‘red’, ‘orange’ and ‘green’ zones identified across the country, 14, 16 and six, respectively, are in Maharashtra. The 14 ‘red zones’ include Mumbai, Pune, Thane, Nashik, Palghar, Nagpur, Solapur, Yavatmal, Aurangabad, Satara, Dhule, Akola, Jalgaon and Mumbai suburban.

In fact, along with Mumbai, other metropolitan cities-Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Ahmedabad-have all been identified as ‘red zones.’

In a major respite for CM Uddhav Thackeray earlier today, the Election Commission announced that elections for the nine MLC posts in the state will take place on May 21.