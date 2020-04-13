New Delhi: At least four fresh cases and one death was reported from Dharavi in Mumbai, the worst-affected city in India, taking the total number of cases in the slum area to 47. Also Read - Hardik Pandya Gets Funny Response From Girlfriend Natasa Stankovic When he Asks, 'Baby, Who am I For You?' During Coronavirus Lockdown | WATCH VIDEO

With this, the total number of deaths in Asia's largest slum climbs up to five, raising fears of the deadly virus booming amid the narrow, congested lanes.

The latest fatality was of a 60-year-old man from Nehru chawl, who died at Sion Hospital. His test came out positive for the viral disease this morning.

Besides, three new coronavirus cases were reported from Madina Nagar, Janata Cooperative Housing Society and Gulmohar chawl of Dharavi.

Last week, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) sealed parts of the slum that were listed as containment zones with a higher number of cases.

The Mumbai police has been trying to implement all measures of social distancing in Dharavi as well, like the rest of the country. However, ensuring social distancing in the Mumbai slum is extremely difficult, given its small radius and dense population.

Dharavi houses an estimated 8.5 to 10 lakh people in a span of 2.4 square kilometre, comprising of 60,000 families. The area is not only congested, but also lacks common sanitation facilities, has insufficient water supply and no open spaces or greenery, making them a potentially fertile ground for diseases leaving little or no scope for ‘social distancing’.