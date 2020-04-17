New Delhi: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday announced that it would conduct swab tests on asymptomatic patients of coronavirus, only after keeping them in quarantine for 5 days. Also Read - From January 14 to January 20: What Was China Doing? Not Concealing Numbers, it Says

The decision has been taken in order to avoid unnecessary results and "false negatives". They will, however, still be moved into compulsory quarantine at their residences for 14 days.

"It is observed that test results of asymptomatic patients often came out negative if they were conducted within five days of quarantine. In medical terms such tests are called false negative," the BMC stated in a press release.

As of now, the BMC was conducting swab tests high-risk contacts of coronavirus patients as soon as they were quarantined. However, many of them tested negative at first and started showing signs a few days later.

The BMC also said that under the new order, only those asymptomatic patients who are on dialysis, chemotherapy and/or pregnant women due in less than two weeks will be shifted to an institutional quarantine such as hospitals.

According to the release, the civic body has set up 97 fever clinics across the city and 3,585 persons were screened at these facilities, which are located near containment zones where one or more COVID-19 cases were reported.

The BMC claimed it had conducted over 27,000 COVID-19 tests, which accounts for nearly 12.59 per cent of the total number of tests carried out in the country so far.

Despite recording over 2,000 coronavirus cases in Mumbai, the BMC also claimed that there have been no reports of community transmission.