New Delhi: Asia's largest slum in Mumbai, Dharavi on Thursday reported the third death due to coronavirus after a 70-year-old woman passed away after reporting positive for the disease.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has already sealed parts of the slum that were listed as containment zones with a higher number of cases.

All vegetable and fruit vendors in the buffer zones in and around Dharavi have been banned. Only medical stores will now be allowed to function.

More than 13 people have been confirmed with the COVID-19 infection in the area, as of Wednesday evening. Six persons had tested positive in a single day yesterday and a 64-year-old man had died.

While Mumbai is already battling the worst against the coronavirus infection in the country, fresh cases in Dharavi raises bigger concerns for the state as the area houses an estimated 70,0000 to 1 million people in a span of five square kilometre – full of narrow, dingy lanes.

As a result, if imposing social distance in other parts of the country is an onerous task, ensuring it in Dharavi is more difficult.

Moreover, none of these patients have had a recent history of foreign travel. The BMC has begun organising various health camps and at least 3,000 people from various slum areas have been sent into home quarantine for 14 days.