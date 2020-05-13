New Delhi: As the holy month of Ramzan nears its end and the celebratory event of Eid closes in, the law and order situation becomes a concern for Maharashtra amid the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown. In a bid to ensure peace and safety, the Maharashtra government on Wednesday sought 20 companies of Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) so that the state police personnel get some respite. Also Read - Coronavirus: New Dress Code Likely For Judges, Lawyers Across India, Says CJI SA Bobde

Addressing a press briefing in Mumbai, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said that the Corona pandemic and resultant lockdown have seen the police forces stretched as they work in extremely challenging conditions for long hours of the day or night.

"Ramzan Eid is also round the corner…We do not want the police to be overburdened any more than they already are," Deshmukh said on the move.

According to an official statement, thirty two companies of the Central Reserve Police Force’s (CRPF) have already been deployed in Maharashtra and are working in tandem with the state police.

Notably, several personnel of the state’s police force tested positive for the deadly coronavirus, leaving the rest overworked during the coronavirus-enforced lockdown.

So far, around a 1,000 Maharashtra policemen have been infected with at least 8 deaths, sending shockwaves in the police force.

Last week, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had indicated that the state government would seek central forces and even brought it up with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his video-conference call this week.