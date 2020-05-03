New Delhi: Maharashtra recorded a second consecutive day of fall in fresh COVID-19 cases, with a total of 678 cases and 27 deaths taking place in the state on Sunday, a day before the nationwide lockdown enters its third phase. Also Read - Coronavirus in Maharashtra: Liquor Stores to Open as State Allows Opening of Standalone Shops in Red Zones Too

The state’s current tally, the highest in the country, stands at 12,974, including 548 deaths, the state health department said in a statement today.

On Saturday, the state had registered 790 cases, while on Friday, a massive 1,008 confirmed cases were reported from here.

Meanwhile, state capital Mumbai, the worst-affected city in the country, today witnessed a spike of 441 cases and 21 deaths, taking its tally to 8,613, including 343 casualties. A total of 1,804 patients in the city have been discharged thus far.

441 new #COVID19 cases & 21 deaths have been reported in Mumbai today, taking the total number of cases to 8613 & deaths to 343. Total 1804 patients discharged till today: Public Health Department, Mumbai. #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/SVF3mjYHgN — ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2020

Asia’s largest slum Dharavi, which is one of the biggest COVID-19 hotspots in the country’s financial capital, on the other hand, recorded 94 fresh cases and two deaths. The total number of positive cases in Dharavi is now 590, including a death toll of 20.

94 new #COVID19 cases & 2 deaths reported in Dharavi today. The total number of positive cases in Dharavi is now 590, death toll 20: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation#Mumbai pic.twitter.com/UQysKekzix — ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2020

Also, today, in a big relief to people, the Maharashtra government, in line with the Centre’s directives, issued an order allowing opening of standalone shops, including liquor stores, in red zones as well; the order, however, will not apply in containment zones.

India on Sunday witnessed a spectacular show of gratitude from the armed forces for the frontline COVID-19 warriors. However, with 2,487 fresh cases, the highest single-day spike, the country’s current COVID-19 tally stands at 40,263, including 1,306 deaths.