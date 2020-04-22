New Delhi: At a time Maharashtra is grappling to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus, two female police officers who were posted at Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s official residence were tested positive. According to reports, they — an assistant police inspector and a constable — were deployed at the CM’s residence, Varsha, in Mumbai’s Malabar Hill area. Also Read - Palghar Lynching Incident: No Muslim Name on List of Accused, Says Anil Deshmukh

"A woman constable has tested positive for COVID-19. We have hospitalised her while contact-tracing is going on," said a senior IAS official quoted by PTI.

This happens a day after 115 families residing within the President's Estate went on self-isolation after a person tested positive for COVID-19. The main Rashtrapati Bhavan, where President Ram Nath Kovind and his family stay, remained unaffected. "It may be clarified that till date no employee of the President's Secretariat has tested positive for COVID-19," said the release.

A housekeeper of the Lok Sabha Secretariat reportedly tested positive.