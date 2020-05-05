New Delhi: Maharashtra on Tuesday recorded its highest single-day tally of confirmed coronavirus cases since Friday, with 841 fresh cases being reported from across the state today. With this, the total number of coronavirus cases here went past the 15,000-mark, reaching 15,525. Also Read - COVID-19: Section 144 Extended in Mumbai Till May 17; Maharashtra's Tally Nears 15,000-Mark

However, the state had 14,541 cases Monday night; hence, with today’s spike in cases, its tally should have been 15,382. The extra 143 cases that were added to the western state’s tally are old ones, which were confirmed to be COVID-19 positive today and hence added to the overall numbers.

Also, 34 COVID-19 deaths took place today, thus taking overall death toll to 617. Additionally, 354 patients were discharged today; this is the highest number of patients discharged in a day. Thus far, a total of 2,819 patients have been discharged after recovering from the virus.

Mumbai, the worst-affected city in the country due to coronavirus, saw its overall numbers spike to 9,758, with 635 new cases, thus nearing the 10,000-mark. With 26 deaths in the day, the death toll in the financial capital reached 387.

635 new #COVID19 positive cases, 26 deaths recorded in Mumbai today, taking the total number of positive cases to 9758, death toll 387: Municipal Corporation Greater Mumbai pic.twitter.com/ZLP1KXV3RV — ANI (@ANI) May 5, 2020

The numbers come on a day section 144 was extended in Mumbai till May 17, the day phase three of the nationwide lockdown is scheduled to end.

In the last 24 hours, India registered both its highest single-day tally of confirmed coronavirus cases, as well as its highest single-day death toll of 3,900 and 195 respectively. The country’s current COVID-19 tally stands at 46,711, including 1,583 casualties and 13,161 patients discharged.