New Delhi: Even as Maharashtra continues to be the worst coronavirus-affected state by far in the country, it had reasons to cheer as, in the last 24 hours, it registered its highest number of single-day discharges even as the state's overall COVID-19 count continued inching closer to the 40,000 mark.

In a televised address today, state health minister Rajesh Tope said, “Today, a record number of 1,202 patients in the state were discharged from hospitals after recovering from COVID-19. Maharashtra is having over 25% recovery rate of COVID patients now.” Also Read - No End to Migrant Woes: 3 Labourers Killed in Uttar Pradesh, 4 in Maharashtra in Separate Road Mishaps

With this, the total number of those discharged in the state increased to 9,639, he further informed. He added that a total of 2,100 new cases of coronavirus were reported from the state on Tuesday, which took its overall COVID-19 count to 37,158.

The minister, however, did not the number of casualties in the last 24 hours. As of Monday evening, the death toll in Maharashtra was 1,249.

“We are also planning to take control of 80% beds of all private hospitals in the state to treat COVID-19 patients on lesser expenses,” the Health Minister added.

Separately, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said that Mumbai 1,411 new cases and 43 deaths on Tuesday, taking the city’s overall COVID-19 count to 22,563, including 800 deaths.

The numbers come on a day the Maharashtra government issued a list of revised guidelines for the fourth phase of the nationwide lockdown, which began on May 18 and will end on May 31.