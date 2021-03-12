Coronavirus in Maharashtra: Amid a surge in coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, nearly 700 people attended a wedding at Kalyan in Maharashtra’s Thane district. In a statement, the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) informed that the event was organised on March 10, Wednesday. Also Read - India Corona Tally: Country Sees Spike of 23,285 New Cases Within 24 Hrs, Delhi Records Highest Count in Over 2 Months

“Following a tip-off that several people are attending a marriage function at Kalyan (East), civic officials visited the spot and found 700 people there,” it said. Authorities have registered a case against its organisers–Rajesh Mhatre and Mahesh Raut. Also Read - Maharashtra: Night Curfew Imposed in Panvel Till March 22. Schools Shut, Essential Services Allowed

The authorities also found that the participants did not follow the COVID-19 safety protocols, like wearing masks and maintaining social distancing. Also Read - Coronavirus: Night Curfew, Lockdown Imposed in These Cities to Contain Pandemic | Complete List Here

A complaint was lodged with the police, who registered an offence under IPC sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 and 270 (negligent and malignant act likely to spread the infection of any disease dangerous to life) and under the Disaster Management Act and the Epidemic Diseases Act.

Meanwhile, the civic body has collected Rs 5,64,900 fine in the last 10 days from 1,131 people for violation of coronavirus norms.

(With agency inputs)