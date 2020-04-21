New Delhi: Two women security personnel posted at Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s official residence in Mumbai on Tuesday reportedly tested positive for coronavirus. Also Read - ‘Thank People Who Make Difference in Lives’: Suresh Raina Expresses Gratitude Towards Healthcare Workers Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

According to reports, the two policewomen were posted at Varsha, in Mumbai’s Malabar Hill area, last week and were tested for COVID-19 on Sunday. They have been sent for 14-day routine quarantine. Also Read - YouTuber Leaves Handwritten Note After Scratching Neighbour's Car, Resident's Response is Winning Hearts

Six police personnel who came in close contact with have been quarantined as a precautionary measure. However, no reports suggested if they came in contact with members of the Thackeray family. Also Read - Madhya Pradesh: After Inducting 5 Ministers, Chouhan to Further Expand Cabinet After Lockdown