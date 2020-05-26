New Delhi: Maharashtra, the country’s worst COVID-19 affected state by a distance, on Tuesday registered 2,091 new cases of coronavirus, thus moving a step closer to crossing the 55,000 case-mark. With its latest spike in coronavirus cases, the state’s overall COVID-19 count now stands at 54,758. Also Read - '60 Flip-Flops in 60 Days': Congress Leader Sanjay Nirupam Targets Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

Also, 1,168 patients were discharged across the state and 97 new deaths were recorded today. Hence, thus far, a total of 16,954 patients have been discharged in the state and 1,792 people have lost their lives; both figures are included in its overall coronavirus figures.

In the last two days, the state had recorded 2,436 and 3,041 new cases respectively; the latter is thus far its worst single-day spike and took it past the 50,000 mark.

After Maharashtra, the next three states with maximum number of cases are Tamil Nadu (17,728), Gujarat (14,831) and Delhi (14,465).

Maharashtra’s latest numbers, notably, come on a day of intense political drama in the state. Earlier today, amid reports of a rift within the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance, it was reported that last evening a meeting had taken place between Chief Minister and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and NCP chief Sharad Pawar at former’s residence.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also tried to distance his party from the state of affairs in Maharashtra, saying that his party was only supporting the government and had no key decision-making capacity there.