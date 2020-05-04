New Delhi: A total of 771 fresh cases of coronavirus were recorded in Maharashtra on Monday, taking the state’s overall COVID-19 tally past the 14,000 mark, at 14,541. It also recorded 35 new COVID-19 related deaths, which took its death toll due to the virus to 583. Also Read - Coronavirus in Maharashtra: Number of Fresh Cases Fall For Second Day Running But Tally Nears 13,000

This, however, was the third consecutive day that the western state recorded low number of fresh COVID-19 cases. Though Monday’s tally was more than 678 on Sunday, it was less than that on Saturday-790-and Friday’s tally of a massive 1,008 confirmed coronavirus cases.

However, it is also to be noted that while 771 fresh cases were reported on Monday, the state government also added to the state’s overall COVID-19 tally, 796 old cases which were validated by the health department on the day, thus taking the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 14,541 from 12,974 on Sunday.

In Mumbai, meanwhile, 510 new cases and 18 new deaths were reported, taking the city’s tally to 9,123, including 361 casualties.

These developments came on a day India began the third phase of the nationwide lockdown; the lockdown was on Friday extended for a second time, by a further two weeks to May 17. However, with several relaxations in place, it is expected to be less severe than the first two phases.

In the last 24 hours, India saw its largest single-day spike of 2,573, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 42,836, including 11,762 patients who have recovered, as well as 1,389 casualties.