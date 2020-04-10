New Delhi: The total number of confirmed cases in Maharashtra rose to 1,574 on Friday, of which over 1,000 cases are from Mumbai, India’s epicentre for coronavirus pandemic. Also Read - 32 Million Livelihoods at Risk, Economy to Shrink 20% if Lockdown Continues in India Till Mid-May

In the last 24 hours, Mumbai alone reported at least 212 new cases, the local civic body Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. However, the figures released by the state government's Health department stood slightly different at 132.

The BMC also noted that the death toll of coronavirus patients in the city reached 64, with over 10 deaths in the past 24 hours.

Of the 10 positive cases, five were reported from Dharavi, the highly-congested slum in the heart of Mumbai. Notably, Dharavi is Asia’s largest slum housing some 700,000 to 1 million people within a span of five square kilometre – full of narrow, dingy lanes.

Elsewhere in the state, as per the health department, at least 38 persons tested positive in Pune, 17 in Mira Bhayander, six in Nagpur, two each in Kalyan Dombivali, Thane and Buldhana, three each in Pimpri-Chinchwad and Akola, and one each in Nashik, Navi Mumbai, Ratnagiri as well as Vasai-Virar.

Strict measures are being taken by the state authorities, including security forces and government officials to contain the spread of the virus. Several areas that reported a surge in COVID-19 cases have also been sealed.

Moreover, the Maharashtra police registered 34,010 FIRs across the state against those violating lockdown rules.