Mumbai: Amid rising coronavirus cases, at least 10 staff of Radha Krishna restaurant have tested positive for COVID19. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said that all 10 have been shifted to BKC Jumbo COVID Centre for treatment. The restaurant is located in SV Road, Andheri (West) Mumbai. This comes nearly a week after the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) sealed Hotel Express Inn after 21 of its staffer diagnosed with the deadly virus. Also Read - Rannvijay Singha's Wife Priyanka Pregnant With Second Child After Kainaat - Here's The Happy Post

Yesterday, Maharashtra had recorded 8,998 new coronavirus cases, taking the infection tally to 21,88,183, while the death toll reached 52,340 as 60 patients succumbed to the infection. In the wake of the rising cases, Palghar District Collector Manik Gursal ordered the closure of three weekly markets in the district.

With 86,794 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, the state’s total test count has risen to 1,65,96,300. Currently, 3,91,288 people are in home quarantine and 4,109 others in institutional quarantine.