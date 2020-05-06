Mumbai: The financial capital reported 769 new cases and 25 deaths in the past 24 hours, taking the total tally to 10,527 and toll to 412. From Dharavi, Asia’s largest slum, 68 new cases were reported within a day. “Total positive cases in the area stand at 773 which includes 21 deaths,” Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a statement. Also Read - Delhi Police Registers First COVID-19 Casualty, Cops Who Came in Contact With Him Quarantined

With its 10,527 cases, Mumbai now accounts for almost 63.81 per cent of the total 16,758 cases in Maharashtra. Similarly, of the total 651 deaths recorded in the state, Mumbai's share is almost 63.28 per cent at 412, as per the PTI estimate.

"Of the 25 new deaths in Mumbai, 19 patients were suffering from various comorbidities," the BMC release said.

Considering the rise in the number of the cases and in order to enhance the treatment and isolation capacity, the BMC is now planning to set up more Corona Care Centres (CCCs) in the next 15 days.

“CCC2s, where asymptomatic positive cases from highly dense slum pockets will be kept, are being developed at Mahalaxmi Race Course, Nehru Science Centre, BKC MMRDA Ground, Mahim Nature Park and NESCO Ground in Goregaon,” the release said.

With the new facilities, the total capacity will be enhanced from the current 14,000 beds to 34,000 beds.

The civic body also said that in order to improve the beds for critical patients, the capacity is being enhanced from 3,000 beds to 4,750 beds in various hospitals like Nair, KEM, Seven Hills etc.

“In addition, mobile ICU beds are also planned at NSCI Dome,” the civic body said.

The BMC said it crossed the one lakh-mark of COVID tests in Mumbai which were conducted through six public sector laboratories and 11 private ones.

Highlighting that the positivity rate among the tested samples is 10%, the BMC claimed that out of the total cases reported so far, it is seen that the percentage of the recovered patients in Mumbai is 21% and the case fatality is 3.9%.

Further, a total of 99 cases and 7 deaths were reported from Pune. Total number of cases in the district now stand at 2300, including 665 discharged & 127 deaths.