New Delhi: In view of the rising coronavirus cases in Mumbai, the renowned Siddhivinayak Temple will be shut offline registration process on Angaraki Chaturthi, which attracts a huge crowd usually, meaning no devotee can enter the temple site without online registration. The temple trust announced that all devotees need to download the Siddhivinayak Temple app on their phones, register and procure the QR code to visit the temple site. Also Read - Coronavirus: Amid Rising Cases, BMC Shuts Mumbai's Iconic Oval Maidan From Tomorrow

The temple opens at 8 AM on Tuesday and will remain open till 9 PM on the same day. Also Read - West Bengal Makes Negative RT-PCR Report Must on Arrival For Passengers From 4 States

“I appeal to all the devotees to download the Siddhivinayak temple app on your phone, book an appointment and enter through your QR code. We will open the doors of the temple at 8 am and will allow devotees after the morning pooja. You will be able to take darshan till 9 am. Also Read - CoWin 2.0 Coming Soon as Next Phase of Coronavirus Vaccine Drive Begins From March 1. All You Need to Know

“It is my earnest appeal to all the devotees – please maintain social distancing, please don’t overcrowd at the gates. The access barriers will open only if your temperature is normal and if you have worn a mask. We seek your help. And we pray for your well-being, to Siddhivinayakji,” Adesh Bandekar, Chairperson of Shree Siddhivinayak Temple Trust, said in a video on Thursday.

Maharashtra has been witnessing a rise in COVID-19 cases for the past few days. In a single day on Thursday, it recorded over 8,000 new Covid-19 cases and 80 deaths, the biggest jump in the last two months. Of these, Mumbai alone reported more than 1,000 cases.