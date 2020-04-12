New Delhi: Six employees of the iconic Taj Mahal Palace and Taj Mahal Towers hotel in south Mumbai’s Colaba have tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday. Indian Hotels Company (IHC), which runs the Taj Hotel chain, confirmed that some of its employees have tested positive for the contagious virus, but did not specify the number. Also Read - Equestrian Fouaad Mirza Says Tokyo Olympics Postponement Blessing in Disguise For Him

In a statement, the company said that most of them were “asymptomatic, showing absolutely no signs of illness” and that the employees were tested proactively. Also Read - Ahead of Lockdown Extension, Govt to Allow 15 Industries, Street Vendors to Operate in India With Focus on Revival of Economy

“However, staff testing positive and symptomatic were duly hospitalized and others who were in contact with them have immediately been put in quarantine,” the company added. Also Read - Amid Lockdown, Sri Lanka Makes Cremation Compulsory For COVID-19 Deaths

Furthermore, it informed that the hotel does not have any guests at present and only minimal staff are present to ensure upkeep of the property, it said.

Asserting that all of its staffers found positive are from Taj Colaba, an IHC official said the property, overlooking the famous Gateway of India monument, has been completely sanitised and there is no one going in or out.

Notably, the company (IHC) has been hosting doctors and health workers from various state-run hospitals, who are treating coronavirus cases and also those rendering other emergency services, at its hotels in the city.

Apart from Taj Palace at Colaba, it also runs Taj Lands End at Bandra, Vivanta President at Cuffe Parade, and Taj Santacruz.

Speaking to PTI, Dr Gautam Bhansali, consulting physician at Bombay Hospital informed that the COVID-19 positive Taj hotel employees are being treated. They are recovering and are stable now.

Earlier on Saturday, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope had said that Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, and Pune will fall under the “red zone” as they have reported 91 per cent of the total 1652 positive cases in the state so far. His remarks come after CM Uddhav Thackeray extended the lockdown in the state till April 30.

Tope also said that the lockdown could be extended even beyond April 30 if people fail to follow the social distancing norms.

The red zones will include districts which have reported more than 15 COVID-19 cases, while the orange zones will cover the areas where 15 or less number of cases have been reported, the minister said. The green zones will cover the districts which have reported 0 or one case, Tope said, adding that the detailed guidelines with regard to such zones will be issued in a day or two.

Maharashtra has become a third state after Odisha and Punjab to extend the lockdown period till April 30. The decision was announced by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray after attending the meeting with the PM.

