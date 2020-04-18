New Delhi: In a hugely concerning development, the Navy on Saturday said that 21 of its personnel, all sailors, had tested positive for coronavirus, within its naval premises in Mumbai, with most of the cases being traced to a sailor who had tested positive earlier this month. Also Read - Coronavirus Hits Indian Navy, At Least 20 Sailors Test Positive in Mumbai

Of those affected, 20, notably, were residing in residential accommodations on board INS Angre, which is a shore-based depot that provides logistical and administrative support to naval operations of the Western Naval Command.

After their test result came positive, they were placed in quarantine at INHS Ashwini, a naval hospital facility in the city.

In an official statement, the Navy said, “21 serving personnel tested positive for COVID-19 within naval premises at Mumbai. This number includes 20 sailors of INS Angre, a shore establishment at Mumbai. Most of these are asymptomatic and have been traced to a single sailor who was tested positive on 7th April.”

“All primary contacts (though asymptomatic) were tested for COVID-19. The entire in-living block was immediately put under quarantine, containment zone and INS Angre under lockdown. Action being taken as per established protocol. No cases of infection on board ships and submarines,” the statement further stated.

All primary contacts (though asymptomatic) were tested for #COVID19. The entire inliving block was immediately put under quarantine, containment zone & INS Angre under lockdown. Action being taken as per established protocol. No cases of infection onboard ships & submarines: Navy https://t.co/RX0BnbJAw1 — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2020

This is the first set of COVID-19 cases in the Navy. The Army has thus far recorded eight positive case of the virus, as revealed by Army chief General MM Naravane on Friday. There has been no case in the Air Force thus far.

An Army jawan from Ladakh, notably, was the first COVID-19 case in the armed forces. He has since fully recovered and joined duty, the Army chief also said yesterday.