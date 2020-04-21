Noida: The Noida district administration on Tuesday sealed B Block of Sector 55 after a 61-year-old woman tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Also Read - 98-Year-Old Woman in Punjab Stitches Masks For the Needy, CM Calls Her 'The Strongest Corona Warrior'

“In view of a Covid-19 case being reported at B – 233, Sector 55, Noida, we have sealed the entire vicinity and the adjoining areas from Monday midnight to May 3, 12 a.m. to curb the spread of the infection”, news agency IANS quoted sub-divisional magistrate Rajiv Kumar Rai as saying. Also Read - 'Just 0.04% of State's 16 Lakh People Tested': Congress Questions Government's Claims of 'COVID-19' Free Goa

Earlier on Monday, a 33-year-old woman from Cherry Count society in Greater Noida and a 52-year-old woman in Sector 34 of Noida had tested positive for the deadly virus, following which the number of people infected with COVID-19 in Gautam Buddha Nagar has increased to 100. The figure also includes 43 people who have been cured. Also Read - Tom Hanks Opens up About Battling Coronavirus, Says 'I Felt Extremely Itchy And Had Chills'

The administration has ordered temporary sealing of Cherry County society in Greater Noida and Sector 34 and 55 in Noida till May 3 in compliance with the protocols.

During the period, entry or exit will remain banned in the sealed areas, except for emergency cases for which residents can inform the Health Department’s control room on 8076623612 or 6396776904 or contact the chief medical officer, the officials added.

According to the district administration, 31 places in the district, including residential societies and sectors, have been identified as coronavirus hotspots and completely sealed till May 3. Any place where more than one COVID-19 positive cases surface is identified as a hotspot, the officials said.

(With agency inputs)